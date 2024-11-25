Ryan Miller News: Back to reduced role Sunday

Miller brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Miller saw a precipitous drop in playing time with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan returning to action from their respective hamstring injuries. The Furman product went from a season-high 50 snaps in Week 10 against the 49ers to a season-low 15 (23 percent) on Sunday, but it appears the Buccaneers may continue to keep six wide receivers active on occasion down the stretch as they did against the Giants. In such an instance, Miller, who's now posted at least one catch in five straight games, would figure to continue garnering active status and working as a No. 5 or No. 6 receiver.