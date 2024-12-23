Ryan Miller News: Catches late TD in loss

Miller secured both targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-24 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Miller played on 33 snaps (46 percent), but he had only one catch on the night when he got wide open near the back of the end zone for a 13-yard strike from Baker Mayfield that narrowed the Cowboys' deficit to two points. The scoring grab also gave Miller multiple catches for the second time on the season, but he exclusively remains an option for those in very deep leagues and a DFS dart throw heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Panthers.