Ryan Miller News: Claimed by Miami

The Dolphins claimed Miller off waivers from the Giants on Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miller was competing for a roster spot with the Giants, but it appears the wide receiver was not as close to a depth option as he had hoped. The 26-year-old now has a chance to compete in a wide-open corps, with Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons likely holding a lot of sway over the final decisions for cutdown day.