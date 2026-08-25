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Ryan Miller News: Claimed by Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Dolphins claimed Miller off waivers from the Giants on Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miller was competing for a roster spot with the Giants, but it appears the wide receiver was not as close to a depth option as he had hoped. The 26-year-old now has a chance to compete in a wide-open corps, with Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons likely holding a lot of sway over the final decisions for cutdown day.

Ryan Miller
Miami Dolphins
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