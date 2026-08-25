Ryan Miller News: Claimed by Miami
The Dolphins claimed Miller off waivers from the Giants on Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Miller was competing for a roster spot with the Giants, but it appears the wide receiver was not as close to a depth option as he had hoped. The 26-year-old now has a chance to compete in a wide-open corps, with Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons likely holding a lot of sway over the final decisions for cutdown day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Miller See More
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target41 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage281 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage288 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage302 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage309 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Miller See More