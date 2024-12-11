Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Miller headshot

Ryan Miller News: Clear from concussion check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Miller (head) isn't listed on Tampa Bay's injury report Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller was evaluated for a concussion near the end of Sunday's game against Las Vegas, but he appears to have come out clean given his lack of a designation on the first practice report of this week. Miller should thus be fine to resume his regular role as a depth wideout while also working on special teams Sunday versus the Chargers.

Ryan Miller
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now