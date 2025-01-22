Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Miller headshot

Ryan Miller News: First catches of career in '24

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Miller brought in 12 of 20 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games in 2024.

The second-year undrafted free agent's stats were the first of his career after he played just two snaps from scrimmage during his one regular-season appearance as a rookie in 2023. Miller recorded multiple catches on three separate occasions and also had a 39-yard grab on his first NFL catch in Week 6. Miller should have a good opportunity of sticking on the roster as a reserve option again in 2025, considering he's under contract for a mere $960,000.

Ryan Miller
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now