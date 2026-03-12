Ryan Miller headshot

Ryan Miller News: Joining Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Miller is slated to sign with the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old wideout from Furman appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers in 2025, catching two of four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown across 328 total snaps (205 on special teams, 123 on offense). Following his deal with the Giants, Miller will likely compete for a depth spot in New York's wide receiver room ahead of the 2026 season.

Ryan Miller
New York Giants
