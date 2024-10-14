Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Miller headshot

Ryan Miller News: Lands back on practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Miller reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Miller was elevated off the practice squad ahead of Sunday's Week 6 win over New Orleans and logged 32 of the the team's 77 offensive snaps in the contest. The wideout caught his only target for a 39-yard gain on a drive that ended with a Tampa Bay touchdown. Miller's elevation was his first of the campaign, so he can be elevated twice more before the Buccaneers would need to sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to suit up.

Ryan Miller
 Free Agent
More Stats & News