Ryan Miller News: Lands back on practice squad

Miller reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Miller was elevated off the practice squad ahead of Sunday's Week 6 win over New Orleans and logged 32 of the the team's 77 offensive snaps in the contest. The wideout caught his only target for a 39-yard gain on a drive that ended with a Tampa Bay touchdown. Miller's elevation was his first of the campaign, so he can be elevated twice more before the Buccaneers would need to sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to suit up.