Miller was signed to the Buccaneers' 53-man roster from their practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller suited up Week 6 against the Saints and will now likely see more opportunities in the weeks ahead. With Mike Evans (hamstring) expected to miss at least three games and Chris Godwin (ankle) expected to miss the rest of the season, there are plenty of opportunities up for grabs in Tampa Bay's receiving corps.