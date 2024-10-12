Ryan Miller News: Moves up to active roster for Week 6

The Buccaneers elevated Miller from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller is getting his first elevation of the campaign with fellow wideouts Trey Palmer (concussion) and Kameron Johnson (ankle) already ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Jalen McMillan is also questionable for the contest due to a hamstring issue. Miller played in one contest with Tampa Bay last year, logging two offensive snaps without any targets and 12 special-teams snaps versus Carolina in Week 13.