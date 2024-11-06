Ryan Miller News: Notches first career TD

Miller played 34 of the Buccaneers' 55 snaps on offense and finished with one catch for a one-yard reception on three targets in Monday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Miller finished second among Tampa Bay receivers in snap share, though he benefited from Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Mike Evans (hamstring) both being inactive for the contest. Evans will remain out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, but McMillan's potential return could result in a downturn in playing time for Miller, whose short-yardage score salvaged an otherwise uninspiring receiving line in Monday's win. Through three appearances this season, Miller has played 94 total snaps but has produced just five receptions for 59 yards on nine targets.