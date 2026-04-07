Ryan Miller headshot

Ryan Miller News: Officially re-signed by G-Men

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Giants re-signed Miller on Tuesday.

Miller's new contract with New York becomes official on the start of the team's voluntary workouts, allowing him to begin immediately working under new head coach John Harbaugh. The 26-year-old wideout logged 13 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay in 2025, securing two of four targets for 34 yards and a score.

Ryan Miller
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Miller See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
141 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
148 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
162 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
169 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
176 days ago