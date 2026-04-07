Ryan Miller News: Officially re-signed by G-Men
The Giants re-signed Miller on Tuesday.
Miller's new contract with New York becomes official on the start of the team's voluntary workouts, allowing him to begin immediately working under new head coach John Harbaugh. The 26-year-old wideout logged 13 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay in 2025, securing two of four targets for 34 yards and a score.
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