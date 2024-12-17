Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Miller headshot

Ryan Miller News: One catch in Week 15 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 1:11pm

Miller brought in his only target for one yard in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Miller logged 15 snaps (21 percent), his most since Week 12, and recorded his first catch since that game as well. However, with Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard healthy and firmly entrenched as the top three options at wide receiver and the Trey Palmer-Rakim Jarrett duo seemingly ahead of him as well most weeks, Miller has no fantasy value for the foreseeable future.

Ryan Miller
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now