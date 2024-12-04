Ryan Neal News: Returning to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers signed Neal to the practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Neal played in 15 regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2023 and finished with 76 tackles (52 solo). He didn't try out for a team during training camp, but he is back with Tampa Bay on the practice squad as the Bucs look to shore up the secondary amidst injuries to Mike Edwards (hamstring), Tykee Smith (knee) and Jordan Whitehead (pectoral).