Ryan Ramczyk Injury: Renegotiates contract, may retire

Ramczyk (knee) signed a renegotiated contract Monday, potentially setting the stage for his retirement, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports.

Terrell notes that Drew Brees signed a similar agreement in 2021 to help the Saints add much-needed cap space right before he retired. Ramczyk was one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL from 2017 to 2023, until knee cartilage problems derailed his career. He hasn't played since Week 14 of 2023 and will turn 31 in April.