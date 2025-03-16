Fantasy Football
Ryan Stonehouse News: Secures deal with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

The Dolphins are signing Stonehouse, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Stonehouse will reunite with new Dolphins special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after the pair worked together for nearly two seasons in Tennessee in 2022 and a portion of 2023. Stonehouse led the NFL in yards per punt during each of those two regular seasons and ranked third in the league last year. His signing suggests that incumbent Dolphins punter Jake Bailey is likely on his way out of Miami.

