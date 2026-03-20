Ryan Van Demark headshot

Ryan Van Demark News: Officially joins Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Bills declined to match Minnesota's offer sheet on Van Demark on Friday.

Van Demark officially is a member of the Vikings on a one-year, $4.2 million deal after signing the offer sheet as a restricted free agent earlier in the week. Van Demark appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season, making four starts, seeing snaps at both left tackle and right tackle.

Ryan Van Demark
Minnesota Vikings
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