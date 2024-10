The Colts have signed Ahmed to theirpractice squad.

Ahmed, who has yet to see regular-season action in 2024, has 38 NFL regular-season contests under his belt, all with Miami between 2020 and 2023. He'll provide the Colts' backfield -- which currently includes Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Trey Sermon (shoulder), Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull -- with added depth ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.