Salvon Ahmed headshot

Salvon Ahmed News: Signs with Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

The Bears signed Ahmed (ankle) on Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

While with the Colts last summer, Ahmed suffered a serious ankle injury during training camp when he was brought down with a hip-drop tackle. He missed the entire 2025 season but is now healthy and ready to compete for a job in the Chicago backfield. The 27-year-old has 593 career rushing yards and five touchdowns on 163 carries across 38 regular-season games. He can also play special teams.

Salvon Ahmed
Chicago Bears
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