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Salvon Ahmed News: Standing out while fellow RB gets hurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Ahmed was among the Bears' top performers in Saturday's 34-10 preseason win over the Browns, which was highlighted by his 49-yard touchdown catch, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Ahmed finished Saturday's preseason opener with two carries for 17 yards, as well as three catches on as many targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. The 27-year-old running back hasn't played a regular-season snap since the 2023 campaign with the Dolphins, but Ahmed is making a case for a roster spot in Chicago while competing against Roschon Johnson and Brittain Brown. D'Andre Swift sits atop the running back depth chart, but backup Kyle Monangai is set to undergo an MRI after exiting Sunday's practice due to a right knee injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Monangai's injury isn't believed to be serious, but any missed time from the second-year pro could benefit Ahmed's push for a roster spot.

Salvon Ahmed
Chicago Bears
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