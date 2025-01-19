Sam Cosmi Injury: Out with torn ACL

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Sunday that Cosmi will miss the remainder of the playoffs after he sustained a torn ACL during Saturday's divisional-round win against the Lions, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Cosmi was rolled up on and bent back awkwardly during the first half Saturday, and he underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. The standout guard will now likely undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee, which could impact his availability for the start of the 2025 regular season. Expect backup Trent Scott to start at right guard during next Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the winner of the divisional-round matchup versus the Eagles and the Rams.