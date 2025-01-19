Sam Cosmi Injury: Set for MRI

Cosmi will undergo an MRI on Sunday and is expected to miss at least one game after exiting with a right knee injury during Saturday's 45-31 win over the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cosmi suffered what appeared to be a significant injury when he got his leg rolled up on during the second quarter. Rapoport adds that the 25-year-old offensive lineman will likely be sidelined for an extended period, effectively knocking him out for next Sunday's NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9, should the Commanders advance. As a result, backup Trent Scott will likely start at right guard for the remainder of Washinton's playoff run.