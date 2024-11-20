Fantasy Football
Sam Darnold Injury: Dealing with foot issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 2:44pm

Darnold was limited in practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.

Darnold kicked off last week as limited due to a right hand injury but followed it up with a full session one day later, allowing him to suit up this past Sunday at Tennessee. He's tending to a new health concern this week, though, meaning his status will be watched as the weekend approaches to see if he's in any danger of being inhibited or sidelined Sunday in Chicago.

Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
