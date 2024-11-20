Sam Darnold Injury: Dealing with foot issue
Darnold was limited in practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.
Darnold kicked off last week as limited due to a right hand injury but followed it up with a full session one day later, allowing him to suit up this past Sunday at Tennessee. He's tending to a new health concern this week, though, meaning his status will be watched as the weekend approaches to see if he's in any danger of being inhibited or sidelined Sunday in Chicago.
