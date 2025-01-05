Sam Darnold News: Dismal numbers in blowout loss

Darnold completed just 18 of 41 pass attempts for 166 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers while rushing for 10 yards on three carries in Sunday's 31-9 loss to Detroit.

Darnold picked the worst time to revert to his New York Jets' form in Sunday's battle between juggernauts for both the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference. His offensive line did him no favors while star wideout Justin Jefferson committed multiple drops, so the quarterback's horrid stat line can't be entirely placed on his shoulders. It is worth noting that Darnold had his ankle rolled up on by a teammate late in the contest, but he did not miss any game action after getting up gingerly. Minnesota's signal-caller will have to rally quickly to get his offense back to previous levels as the No. 5 seed Vikings prepare to visit the Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs next Monday.