Sam Darnold News: Full practice Thursday
Darnold (right hand) practiced fully Thursday.
One day removed from being limited due to an injury to his throwing hand Wednesday, Darnold was able to handle every practice rep, paving the way for him to continue to direct the Vikings offense. On Sunday, he'll be taking on a Titans defense that has given up the second-fewest yards per attempt (6.21) to opposing quarterbacks on the campaign.
