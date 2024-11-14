Fantasy Football
Sam Darnold News: Full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 1:56pm

Darnold (right hand) practiced fully Thursday.

One day removed from being limited due to an injury to his throwing hand Wednesday, Darnold was able to handle every practice rep, paving the way for him to continue to direct the Vikings offense. On Sunday, he'll be taking on a Titans defense that has given up the second-fewest yards per attempt (6.21) to opposing quarterbacks on the campaign.

Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
