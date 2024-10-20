Sam Darnold News: Inconsistent in Week 7 loss

Darnold completed 22 of 27 passes for 259 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added four rushes for 39 yards in the Vikings' 31-29 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Darnold took four sacks from a Lions defense missing Aidan Hutchinson (IR-lower leg), including on a final play that he'd helped make possible by successfully spiking the ball with one second remaining. The 2018 third overall pick had opened the game in optimistic fashion by helping lead Minnesota to 10 first-quarter points. However, Darnold had trouble answering once the Lions roared back with three second-quarter touchdowns, although he did record a 25-yard scoring strike to Justin Jefferson early in the third quarter. Nevertheless, that would be the last trip to the end zone the Vikings would make on offense, and Darnold also failed to eat up more clock with his team up by one when he threw incomplete to Jefferson on third down with 2:46 remaining. Having suffered their first loss of the season, Darnold and his teammates have a short turnaround before a Week 8 Thursday night road battle against the Rams.