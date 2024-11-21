Fantasy Football
Sam Darnold News: Logs full practice Thursday

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 1:41pm

Darnold (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.

After beginning Week 12 prep as limited due to a foot injury Wednesday, Darnold was able to handle all on-field work one day later, setting him up to continue leading the Vikings offense Sunday in Chicago. Since Minnesota's Week 6 bye, he's completed 112 of 156 passes (71.8 percent) for 1,276 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions, rushed 26 times for 105 yards and another TD and fumbled twice (both lost).

