Sam Darnold News: Logs full practice Thursday
Darnold (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.
After beginning Week 12 prep as limited due to a foot injury Wednesday, Darnold was able to handle all on-field work one day later, setting him up to continue leading the Vikings offense Sunday in Chicago. Since Minnesota's Week 6 bye, he's completed 112 of 156 passes (71.8 percent) for 1,276 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions, rushed 26 times for 105 yards and another TD and fumbled twice (both lost).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now