Sam Darnold headshot

Sam Darnold News: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 1:48pm

Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Darnold won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game versus the Cowboys, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Darnold will have two more opportunities to log some exhibition action before the regular season, with the next such chance coming Sunday, Aug. 23 at Tennessee. While the Seahawks' receiving corps didn't experience significant changes in the offseason, the backfield lost Kenneth Walker to the Chiefs in free agency, while Zach Charbonnet remains in recovery mode from a January ACL tear. Darnold thus will be handing off to some combination of rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (lower body), George Holani and Emanuel Wilson to kick off the regular season.

Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Darnold See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Darnold See More
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago