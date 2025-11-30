Darnold struggled against the strength of Minnesota's defense as Seattle leaned on its ground game and dominant defense to secure victory in Week 13. It was the 28-year-old's lowest passing total through 12 starts with Seattle and -- depending on how league's penalize interceptions -- his worst fantasy score to date this season. Darnold has been a bit of a boom-or-bust asset in fantasy by providing managers with six multi-score games and three with zero touchdowns. Look for the signal-caller to get back on track next Sunday against an Atlanta quad heading in the wrong direction.