Sam Darnold News: Ragged finish to season Monday

Darnold completed 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Vikings' 27-9 wild-card loss to the Rams on Monday night. He also rushed four times for 19 yards and lost a fumble.

While his final stat line looks serviceable enough, it belies the uneven nature of Darnold's season-ending performance and the amount of duress he frequently found himself under from a Rams defense that collected a whopping nine sacks against him for a net loss of 82 yards. Darnold couldn't facilitate anything more than a 64-yard effort -- that total belonging to T.J. Hockenson -- for his pass catchers, and although he targeted the duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison a combined 16 times, that only yielded a modest 8-87 line. Darnold's fumble, which came with just over four and a half minutes remaining in the first half, also had disastrous consequences, as it was scooped up and returned 57 yards for a touchdown by Jared Verse to extend Los Angeles' lead to two scores at the time. Darnold rightfully received plenty of credit for the Vikings' standout regular season by putting together a career-best 2024 campaign in which he completed 361 of 545 passes for 4,319 yards with a 35:12 TD:INT and added a 67-212-1 rushing line, all across 17 games. However, he looked like a different quarterback in back-to-back lopsided losses to the Lions and Rams to close out Minnesota's season, and with unrestricted free agency looming for him at the start of the new league year, the topic of Darnold's future will be one of great intrigue considering the presence of J.J. McCarthy (knee) on Minnesota's roster.