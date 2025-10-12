Darnold looked as impressive as usual outside the friendly confines of Lumen Field, averaging 10.9 yards per attempt as he remained aggressive downfield. The veteran signal-caller once again focused the majority of his attention on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who ended up on the receiving end of half of Darnold's completions and 162 of his yards, not to mention one of his two touchdowns, a perfectly thrown 61-yard strike in the second quarter. Darnold added a nifty 11-yard scoring toss to Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter, and he'll head into a Week 7 home clash with the Texans on Monday night, Oct. 20 having thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the last five games.