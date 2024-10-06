Sam Darnold News: Shaky in victory

Darnold completed 14 of 31 passes for 179 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jets. He also rushed five times for 11 yards and lost a fumble.

Darnold experienced significant struggles for the first time this season, as he combined to complete only nine of his 22 passes to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. There were several potential explanations for the down performance, as the Jets are a tough defensive matchup and Darnold also suffered an apparent chest injury midway through the first quarter that caused him to miss one play. In addition, the Vikings jumped ahead early, causing the offense to limit its aggressiveness for much of the game. Darnold will have a chance to rest from any lingering soreness as Minnesota will head into a Week 6 bye.