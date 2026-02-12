Sam Ehlinger News: Doesn't play in 2025
Ehlinger didn't appear in any games during the 2025 season.
Ehlinger operated as the Broncos' emergency third quarterback behind starter Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham for much of the season, as the fifth-year quarterback bounced back and forth between Denver's practice squad and active roster several times in 2025. The 27-year-old Texas product is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, perhaps finding a home with a team in need of quarterback depth if the Broncos don't choose to extend an offer ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Ehlinger See More
-
NFL DFS Pick 'Em
NFL Preseason Pick'Em: Underdog and PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, August 16180 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Dynasty Top 100317 days ago
-
Job Battles
Job Battles: Wide Receivers Part 3August 9, 2024
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: This, Not That (Teammate Edition)July 12, 2024
-
DFS NFL
NFL Preseason Week 3: Thursday BreakdownAugust 24, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Ehlinger See More