Sam Ehlinger headshot

Sam Ehlinger News: Doesn't play in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Ehlinger didn't appear in any games during the 2025 season.

Ehlinger operated as the Broncos' emergency third quarterback behind starter Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham for much of the season, as the fifth-year quarterback bounced back and forth between Denver's practice squad and active roster several times in 2025. The 27-year-old Texas product is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, perhaps finding a home with a team in need of quarterback depth if the Broncos don't choose to extend an offer ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Sam Ehlinger
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
