Sam Ehlinger News: Hanging around Denver

Ehlinger and the Broncos agreed on a one-year, $2 million contract Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ehlinger will remain in Denver after serving as the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Bo Nix (ankle) and Jarrett Stidham in 2025, ultimately never appeared in a contest. The 27-year-old will likely operate in a similar role next year with both Nix and Stidham still under contract.