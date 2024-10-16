Sam Franklin Injury: Officially designated to return
Franklin (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Temple product broke his foot in late July and has yet to play for the Panthers this season. However, the opening of his 21-day practice window Wednesday indicates he's nearing a return to the field. Expect Franklin to serve as a depth piece in a struggling Panthers secondary once he's activated to the team's active roster.