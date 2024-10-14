Sam Franklin Injury: Returning to practice

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Franklin (foot) has been cleared to start practicing this week, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The Temple product broke his foot in late July and has yet to suit up for any of the Panthers' games thus far. However, Canales' comments Monday indicate that Franklin is almost past his injury. Expect Franklin to serve as one of the Panthers' top reserve safeties once he's activated off the team's injured reserve list.