Sam Franklin News: Will make season debut Sunday
Franklin (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Franklin began the campaign on IR and missed each of Carolina's first seven contests. He was activated Saturday after finishing the week with consecutive full practices. Franklin has logged more snaps on special teams than on defense each of the past three seasons and will likely fill a similar role now that he's back in action.