Sam Howell headshot

Sam Howell News: Finds home in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Howell agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2022 fifth-round pick showed some potential as a starter back in 2023, completing 63 percent of his passes for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while adding 263 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. However, Howell served as a backup for the Seahawks and Eagles over the last two seasons, never touching the field on offense in 2025. Howell is poised to compete with Joe Milton for the No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott.

Sam Howell
Dallas Cowboys
