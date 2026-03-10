Sam Howell News: Finds home in Dallas
Howell agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2022 fifth-round pick showed some potential as a starter back in 2023, completing 63 percent of his passes for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while adding 263 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. However, Howell served as a backup for the Seahawks and Eagles over the last two seasons, never touching the field on offense in 2025. Howell is poised to compete with Joe Milton for the No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Howell See More
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Weekly Value Meter188 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Preseason Recap: Fantasy Winners and Losers This Preseason198 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 3 Picks: Top Plays and Lineup Strategy for Friday200 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Watch: Top UDFA Signings After the 2025 NFL Draft302 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2025 Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Top Picks, Trades and Insights327 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Howell See More