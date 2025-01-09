Sam Howell News: Plays 25 snaps in 2024

Howell completed five of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception and rushed once for two yards across three games during the 2024 season.

Howell played just 25 snaps this season, 24 of which were in relief of an injured Geno Smith in Week 15 against the Packers. Howell's numbers are unappealing, but he should still be considered a formidable backup moving forward, as he posted 3,946 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2023. Smith and Howell both have one year remaining on their respective contracts, so as long as Smith isn't cut as a cap casualty, Howell's two years removed from a true starting competition.