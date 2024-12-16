Sam Hubbard Injury: Already ruled out

Head coach Zac Taylor stated Monday that Hubbard (knee) will definitely be out against the Browns on Sunday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hubbard is considered likely to miss the rest of the season, so this news isn't exactly surprising. However, it does confirm the seriousness of the injury to rule him out this early. It also lends more credence to the report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.