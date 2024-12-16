Fantasy Football
Sam Hubbard headshot

Sam Hubbard Injury: Already ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Head coach Zac Taylor stated Monday that Hubbard (knee) will definitely be out against the Browns on Sunday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hubbard is considered likely to miss the rest of the season, so this news isn't exactly surprising. However, it does confirm the seriousness of the injury to rule him out this early. It also lends more credence to the report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Sam Hubbard
Cincinnati Bengals
