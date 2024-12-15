Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hubbard headshot

Sam Hubbard Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Hubbard (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans.

The defensive lineman made one solo tackle before exiting, and he also caught his only target for two yards and a touchdown. Hubbard has 41 tackles (25 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, including an interception, and a forced fumble on the year. Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai are Cincinnati's next available defensive ends.

Sam Hubbard
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now