Sam Hubbard Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Hubbard (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans.

The defensive lineman made one solo tackle before exiting, and he also caught his only target for two yards and a touchdown. Hubbard has 41 tackles (25 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, including an interception, and a forced fumble on the year. Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai are Cincinnati's next available defensive ends.