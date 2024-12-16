Fantasy Football
Sam Hubbard

Sam Hubbard Injury: Season is likely over

RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Hubbard's knee injury that he suffered in Sunday's game against the Titans will likely end his season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard's campaign will end with 41 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in 14 games. He also caught a two-yard touchdown pass before exiting against Tennessee. The Bengals will look to Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai to pick up the extra workload beginning in Week 16 against the Browns.

Sam Hubbard
Cincinnati Bengals

