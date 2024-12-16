Fantasy Football
Sam Hubbard headshot

Sam Hubbard Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 11:20pm

The knee injury Hubbard suffered in Sunday's game against the Titans will likely end his season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard's campaign will end with 41 combined tackles, including 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 14 games. He also caught a two-yard touchdown pass before exiting against Tennessee. The Bengals will look to Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai to pick up extra work on the defensive line beginning in Week 16 against the Browns.

