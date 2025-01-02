Sam Hubbard Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Hubbard (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Steelers.

Hubbard will miss a third straight game due to a PCL injury that he suffered in Week 15 against the Titans. He wasn't placed on injured reserve, so if the Bengals manage to make it into the postseason as the AFC's No. 7 seed, it's possible that he could make his return for the wild-card round. Joseph Ossai will continue to start at defensive end alongside Trey Hendrickson due to Hubbard's injury.