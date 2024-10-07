Sam Hubbard News: Logs nine tackles vs. Ravens

Hubbard recorded nine total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens.

The Ohio State product tied both Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson for the most tackles on the Bengals' defense in Sunday's loss. Hubbard also made a big play while the Ravens were backed up in their own territory, taking down Derrick Henry for a two-yard loss and a safety that brought the Bengals to within five points in the second quarter. Expect Hubbard to continue being a bright spot on a struggling Bengals defense as the team travels to take on the Giants in Week 6.