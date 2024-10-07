Fantasy Football
Sam Hubbard headshot

Sam Hubbard News: Logs nine tackles vs. Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Hubbard recorded nine total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens.

The Ohio State product tied both Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson for the most tackles on the Bengals' defense in Sunday's loss. Hubbard also made a big play while the Ravens were backed up in their own territory, taking down Derrick Henry for a two-yard loss and a safety that brought the Bengals to within five points in the second quarter. Expect Hubbard to continue being a bright spot on a struggling Bengals defense as the team travels to take on the Giants in Week 6.

Sam Hubbard
Cincinnati Bengals
