Sam Kamara Injury: Returns to practice
Kamara (concussion) was a limited participant in Cleveland's practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Kamara has missed the team's past two games due to a concussion but managed to return to practice Wednesday. However, the 26-year-old will still have to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to be able to play Sunday versus Kansas City.
