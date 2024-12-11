Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Kamara headshot

Sam Kamara Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Kamara (concussion) was a limited participant in Cleveland's practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kamara has missed the team's past two games due to a concussion but managed to return to practice Wednesday. However, the 26-year-old will still have to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to be able to play Sunday versus Kansas City.

Sam Kamara
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now