Sam Kamara Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Kamara (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Kamara will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a concussion. He'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to return for Week 15 against Kansas City on Sunday, Dec. 15. With Kamara sidelined for Sunday's AFC North clash, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will serve as the Browns' top rotational defensive end behind starters Isaiah McGuire and Myles Garrett.