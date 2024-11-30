Sam Kamara Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Denver

Kamara (head) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Broncos, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kamara popped up on Friday's injury report due to a head injury, and he closed the week with consecutive DNPs. His next opportunity to play will be against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Dec. 8. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and James Houston will be the Browns' rotational defensive ends Monday behind Myles Garrett and Isaiah McGuire due to Kamara's injury.