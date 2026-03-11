Sam Kamara News: Now unrestricted free agent

The Browns did not tender Kamara on Monday, making the Stony Brook product an unrestricted free agent, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara would have been a restricted free agent had the Browns placed a tender on him, but he'll now have the opportunity to sign with a team without the offer being matched by Cleveland. Kamara spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Browns' practice squad before signing to the team's active roster in early December, finishing with six tackles (three solo) across four games. He'll look to join a team in need of defensive line depth.