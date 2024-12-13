Fantasy Football
Sam Kamara headshot

Sam Kamara News: Slated to return Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Kamara (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's clash with the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kamara missed each of Cleveland's past two contests due to a concussion and logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. With no designation on Friday's injury report, the defensive end should be good to go Sunday against Kansas City. Kamara has been a rotational player for the Browns this season and has accumulated five tackles (three solo) through seven games.

Sam Kamara
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
