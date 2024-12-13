Sam Kamara News: Slated to return Week 15

Kamara (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's clash with the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kamara missed each of Cleveland's past two contests due to a concussion and logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. With no designation on Friday's injury report, the defensive end should be good to go Sunday against Kansas City. Kamara has been a rotational player for the Browns this season and has accumulated five tackles (three solo) through seven games.