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Sam LaPorta Injury: Dealing with hip injury, per coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:53am

LaPorta is dealing with a hip injury, and head coach Dan Campbell wouldn't commit Thursday to the tight end being available for Week 1 against the Saints, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The issue stems from a hit LaPorta took to his hip in practice. At this stage, Campbell doesn't think that LaPorta's injury is serious, but the team will have more information after seeing how the tight end responds to a few days of rest. "I feel like we'll be OK, but I don't know," Campbell said regarding LaPorta's status for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Saints, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com.

Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions
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